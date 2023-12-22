Equal Marriage bill drafts approved in first reading

The four drafts garnered overwhelming support at the Thursday meeting of the House of Representatives with a vote of 360 in favour, only 10 votes opposed, and one abstention from the 371 lawmakers present.

The debate featured discussions on four bills related to same-sex marriage. These proposals were put forth by Cabinet, the opposition Move Forward and Democrat Parties, as well as civil society groups.

Among the more than 50 MPs who showed up for the debate component, Move Forward MP Thanyawat Kamolwongwat said that amending the law would afford same-sex couples the rights they deserved based on human rights principles.

With tears in his eyes, he said, “Today marks another historic day and is a triumph for the people.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin called on every parliamentarian to support the bills regardless of their political side. He said the one proposed by the cabinet reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that all individuals have an equal right to form a family, irrespective of their gender.

Somsak also cited a government survey conducted between October 31 and November 14 which showed 96.6% of the polled public supported the bills.

However, the bills were strongly opposed by some MPs, predominantly Islamic politicians from the Prachachat Party, whose strongholds are primarily located in the Islamic communities of southern Thailand.