Thaksin’s hospital suite guarded by police, corrections officers

The hospital has asked journalists covering Thaksin’s treatment there to avoid publishing any images that may affect his rights as a patient and the rights of other people using medical services at the hospital.

Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22, after 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas, to face prison terms for corruption cases stemming from his tenure between February 2001 and September 2006.

On the night of his return, he was moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of an unidentified disease. He reportedly has stayed in a suite on the 14th floor of a hospital building overlooking the Royal Bangkok Sports Club.

Critics called for Thaksin to be sent back to prison to serve his time, which was shortened from eight years to one year due to a royal pardon. It is widely suspected that he is not at the hospital.

Hospital and corrections authorities said earlier that the ex-premier was ill from multiple illnesses, such as high blood pressure and acute coronary syndrome. However, they refused to disclose his health issues in detail, citing the law that prohibits the disclosure of patients’ medical conditions.



