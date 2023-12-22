Thaksin’s hospital suite guarded by police, corrections officers
Two police officers and a Corrections Department official were spotted on Friday on the 14th floor of a Police General Hospital building where former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is reportedly being treated.
The hospital has asked journalists covering Thaksin’s treatment there to avoid publishing any images that may affect his rights as a patient and the rights of other people using medical services at the hospital.
Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22, after 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas, to face prison terms for corruption cases stemming from his tenure between February 2001 and September 2006.
On the night of his return, he was moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of an unidentified disease. He reportedly has stayed in a suite on the 14th floor of a hospital building overlooking the Royal Bangkok Sports Club.
Critics called for Thaksin to be sent back to prison to serve his time, which was shortened from eight years to one year due to a royal pardon. It is widely suspected that he is not at the hospital.
Hospital and corrections authorities said earlier that the ex-premier was ill from multiple illnesses, such as high blood pressure and acute coronary syndrome. However, they refused to disclose his health issues in detail, citing the law that prohibits the disclosure of patients’ medical conditions.
The hospital’s spokesperson, Police Colonel Sirikul Srisanga, said on Friday that the Corrections Department had the authority over Thaksin’s suite under the relevant law while the Police General Hospital is only responsible for treating him as a patient.
She reiterated that it was against the law to disclose the health information of any patient without his or her permission.
Regarding Thaksin’s treatment, the Police General Hospital regularly submits medical reports to the Corrections Department, according to the spokesperson. She also confirmed that the former premier would continue to stay at the hospital after being treated for 120 days.