Coalition very stable, does not need Democrat Party, says Srettha
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin believes the current political situation is quite stable and does not warrant the inclusion of the opposition Democrat Party in his coalition government.
In a telephone interview with Nation TV on Sunday morning, the PM said his coalition with its 314 MPs is stable and the partners have had no issues or conflicts with coalition leader, Pheu Thai.
Srettha said the option of bringing the Democrat Party in as a new partner was quite sensitive, as all coalition partners were working hard for the benefit of the people.
“I believe everybody is making an all-out effort now,” Srettha said. “It depends on whether the situation warrants a Cabinet reshuffle, though for now, all Cabinet members should have peace of mind as everything is going well. We can talk to one another.”
The Democrat Party’s new leader is Chalermchai Sri-on, who reportedly wanted to join the coalition and is believed to have encouraged other Democrats to vote for Srettha as premier.
Srettha said he knew that the Democrat Party had voted him in as premier, adding “we can talk about it but it will be a matter of the future, as we now have 314 MPs, which gives us stability”.
The prime minister added that he and his Cabinet were not worried about the opposition reportedly planning to hold a censure debate against his government next year.
“It’s the opposition’s duty to check our work. If the opposition holds a no-confidence debate, it will be our responsibility to answer questions. We’re not worried because we work by giving priority to the people. I and all the ministers will be ready to answer questions,” the prime minister said.