Coalition very stable, does not need Democrat Party, says Srettha

In a telephone interview with Nation TV on Sunday morning, the PM said his coalition with its 314 MPs is stable and the partners have had no issues or conflicts with coalition leader, Pheu Thai.

Srettha said the option of bringing the Democrat Party in as a new partner was quite sensitive, as all coalition partners were working hard for the benefit of the people.

“I believe everybody is making an all-out effort now,” Srettha said. “It depends on whether the situation warrants a Cabinet reshuffle, though for now, all Cabinet members should have peace of mind as everything is going well. We can talk to one another.”