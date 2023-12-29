Move Forward dismisses Cambodian group’s claim of political meddling

The Thai liberal party, which won the most MP seats in the most recent general election in May, said in a statement that the claim by the Khmer Unity Great Nation Party (KUGNP) was untrue.

“The Move Forward Party has never organised or supported any activity that is involved with a political group in Cambodia,” said the statement released on Thursday.

Move Forward said that it has interactions with political parties and groups from around the world, sharing views and experiences about democracy and political matters. However, the party has never had a bilateral relationship or agreement with any foreign political group, it added.

The party’s cooperation with foreign political groups has been in the form of multilateral alliances, such as the Network for Social Democracy in Asia-Pacific (SocDem Asia Pacific). That network is under the Progressive Alliance, which is an international network of more than 140 progressive and social democratic political parties and organisations, according to Move Forward’s statement.

