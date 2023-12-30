Transport minister orders urgent fixes for Bangkok Bus Terminal’s problems
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has ordered interprovincial bus operator Transport Co and other relevant agencies to urgently address all issues raised about the Bangkok Bus Terminal.
This order was in response to complaints raised by Move Forward Bangkok MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt after he visited the terminal in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
Suphanat listed the following problems:
• 5 broken escalators
• No lifts
• 10 of 15 available fire extinguishers are broken
• Inaccessible first-aid room
• Inaccessible room for breastfeeding
• No air-conditioning at bus platforms
• Nobody using ticket vending machines
• No ease of access for people with disabilities
• Low lighting
• Intruders in empty areas in the terminal
• Defective toilets
• Defective signboards
• Taxi and motorcycle taxi drivers demanding expensive fares
• No connection to BTS station
Suphanat said he had raised these issues earlier and called on the authorities for action, but to no avail.
Suriya responded on Saturday, saying that the Transport Ministry and other relevant agencies have acknowledged the complaint and are getting ready to address the issues as soon as possible.
He also pointed out that the Bangkok Bus Terminal is linked to the Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal (Bang Sue Grand Station), which is in line with the ministry’s policy to make travelling easy for locals.
The minister also said that relevant agencies have been instructed to deal with unscrupulous cabbies and motorcycle taxis, as well as intruders in empty spots in the terminal.
“We will deal with all issues as soon as possible to ensure Bangkokians travelling in and out the of city have the maximum benefits,” he said.
Suriya said that relevant agencies have also been instructed to ensure all public transport drivers are regularly checked for problems like drug abuse, drunk driving and drowsiness.
Earlier, Transport Co responded to the Move Forward Party’s complaints, saying the company has used its own funds to gradually improve the terminal.
“The escalators have had to be turned off because the company cannot procure parts to fix them,” the company’s acting president Rapiphan Wannapintu said.
She added that though the escalators are in working order, they had to be turned off because they are 26 years old and possibly unsafe.
Rapiphan also said all utilities at the terminal are operational and people just need to ask officials if they want to use the first-aid or breastfeeding rooms. She said they had to be kept closed to prevent criminal activities.
As for empty areas in the terminal, she said since no businesses have offered to rent them, Transport Co will develop them into a transportation hub in line with the government’s policy.
Apart from the link with the city’s main railway station, Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, she said the company is working with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to organise 12 bus routes to and from the terminal. She said this number will be increased in the future.
As for dealing with intruders in the terminal, the company is cooperating with the Royal Thai Police and related agencies to take legal action.
“The company is ready to improve the terminal’s infrastructure under the government and Transport Ministry’s policies to improve service quality,” Rapiphan said.