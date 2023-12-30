Transport minister orders urgent fixes for Bangkok Bus Terminal’s problems

Suriya responded on Saturday, saying that the Transport Ministry and other relevant agencies have acknowledged the complaint and are getting ready to address the issues as soon as possible.

He also pointed out that the Bangkok Bus Terminal is linked to the Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal (Bang Sue Grand Station), which is in line with the ministry’s policy to make travelling easy for locals.

The minister also said that relevant agencies have been instructed to deal with unscrupulous cabbies and motorcycle taxis, as well as intruders in empty spots in the terminal.

“We will deal with all issues as soon as possible to ensure Bangkokians travelling in and out the of city have the maximum benefits,” he said.

Suriya said that relevant agencies have also been instructed to ensure all public transport drivers are regularly checked for problems like drug abuse, drunk driving and drowsiness.