Transport Minister says 20-baht train fare policy will generate profit

Suriya also rallied against MPs’ accusations that the 20-baht electric train fare policy would cause a loss of more than 1 billion baht, pointing out that both the Red and Purple lines had been facing losses of 6.9 million baht per day and that the introduction of the 20-baht fare had significantly boosted passenger numbers, he explained.

He also pointed out that the revenue from the two train lines had increased within three months.

"I believe that in six months, once the feeder system at stations is in place, the two lines will generate enough revenue to cover expenses, and will make a profit," he said.