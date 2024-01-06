Srettha invites German president to Thailand to strengthen strategic ties
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to visit Thailand on a three-day official visit from January 24, during which he will meet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Their Majesties.
This will be the first state visit by a German president since the late head of state Johannes Rau visited in June 2002.
Dr Steinmeier, who assumed office in March 2017, will be accompanied by his wife Elke Budenbender.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday that the premier had extended the invitation to the German head of state in a bid to boost bilateral ties.
As per the itinerary obtained by The Nation, Steinmeier will be accompanied by his delegation to a bilateral meeting with Srettha at Government House on January 25. At the meeting, both leaders will witness the signing of bilateral pacts regarding cooperation on rail systems and science.
Later in the day, Srettha will host a dinner in honour of the president and his wife, as well as members of his delegation at Government House, Chai said.
Their Majesties the King and Queen are also scheduled to grant an audience to Steinmeier at Dusit Palace during his stay in Thailand.
Chai said Srettha aims to upgrade bilateral ties with Germany to strategic partnership status with enhanced cooperation on political matters as well as other aspects, including trade and investment.
“The prime minister invited the president of the Federal Republic of Germany to enhance cooperation on trade, investment, energy, security, and the fight against climate change challenges, with mutual benefits in mind,” the spokesman said.
“He reckons this visit will further promote cooperation between Thailand and Germany in all aspects and help improve Thailand’s image on the international stage,” he added.
While in Thailand, Steinmeier and his entourage will visit a factory of German automaker Mercedes-Benz in Samut Prakan province. The factory will be devoted to the production of electric vehicles.
The German president is also scheduled to visit a floating solar farm at Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani province, which the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) claims is the world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid project.
While in the Northeast, Steinmeier’s itinerary is also set to take him to the Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscape Project and Pha Taem National Park. The German leader and his entourage are also scheduled to visit the Museum of Contemporary Art in Bangkok.