Srettha invites German president to Thailand to strengthen strategic ties

This will be the first state visit by a German president since the late head of state Johannes Rau visited in June 2002.

Dr Steinmeier, who assumed office in March 2017, will be accompanied by his wife Elke Budenbender.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday that the premier had extended the invitation to the German head of state in a bid to boost bilateral ties.

As per the itinerary obtained by The Nation, Steinmeier will be accompanied by his delegation to a bilateral meeting with Srettha at Government House on January 25. At the meeting, both leaders will witness the signing of bilateral pacts regarding cooperation on rail systems and science.

Later in the day, Srettha will host a dinner in honour of the president and his wife, as well as members of his delegation at Government House, Chai said.

Their Majesties the King and Queen are also scheduled to grant an audience to Steinmeier at Dusit Palace during his stay in Thailand.

Chai said Srettha aims to upgrade bilateral ties with Germany to strategic partnership status with enhanced cooperation on political matters as well as other aspects, including trade and investment.

