Three Pheu Thai ministers to vacate House seats for waiting-list candidates
Three Cabinet members of ruling coalition-leader Pheu Thai Party will resign as party-list MPs to focus on their ministerial work and allow candidates on the waiting list to replace them in the House.
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong would soon resign as party-list MPs.
“There’s nothing extraordinary about it because our Cabinet members have their hands full with work,” Phumtham said.
He said the three Pheu Thai ministers also told him that they would like younger politicians of the party to have an opportunity to serve the country by working in the House.
Phumtham said there was no plan for the party to talk to other Pheu Thai ministers to relinquish their party-list House seats like the three ministers.
He explained that the party normally placed those suitable for posts in the Cabinet lower on the part-list but the party initially expected it would win at least 50 party-list MPs so Somsak, Suriya and Prasert were placed higher on the list.
Phumtham ruled out rumours of the three bolting the party and said their resignation was mainly because they wanted to devote their time to ministerial work.