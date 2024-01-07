Three Pheu Thai ministers to vacate House seats for waiting-list candidates

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong would soon resign as party-list MPs.

“There’s nothing extraordinary about it because our Cabinet members have their hands full with work,” Phumtham said.

He said the three Pheu Thai ministers also told him that they would like younger politicians of the party to have an opportunity to serve the country by working in the House.