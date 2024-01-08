Senate to vet budget bill in parallel with House panel

Senator Lertrat Ratanawanit said the Senate will set up a 46-member budget panel, which will start meeting on January 15 and work in parallel with the House panel.

The fiscal 2024 budget bill was passed in the first reading by the House last week and a special House panel was set up to vet it.

Lertrat said the bill is scheduled to be approved in final readings by the House in early April and the Senate is scheduled to finish its deliberations by April 10 before the bill is sent for royal endorsement on April 17.