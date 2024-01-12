Coup-makers’ Army unit marks 114th anniversary with ex-chiefs, Prayut
The First Army Area, often employed by coup-makers to seize power, marked its 114th birthday on Friday in an event attended by many of its former commanders.
Privy councillor General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led the 2014 coup as army chief, was among former commanders in attendance.
He presided over a ceremony to mark the 114th anniversary of the command’s establishment.
A main combat unit of the Royal Thai Army, the First Army Area was established on January 13, 1910, by King Vajiravudh (Rama VI). It consists of a regiment headquarters and three combat divisions.
The First Army’s current commander is Lt-General Chitsanupong Rodsiri, its 57th chief.
Among his predecessors attending Friday’s ceremony were generals Dapong Rattanasuwan, Anupong Paochinda, Kukiat Srinaka, Theppong Thippayachan, Walit Rojanaphakdi, Udomdej Sitabutr, Bundit Malaiarisoon, Nipon Parannit, Paisal Katanyu, and Pornchai Kranlert.
Also at the event were Army commander-in-chief General Kosin Hinthao, and representatives from the armed forces, Royal Thai Police, state agencies, and the private sector. They were welcomed by Lt-General Chitsanupong, the First Army Area commander.
General Prayut, who was prime minister up till this year, paid his respects to a statue of King Rama VI and presided over a religious ceremony. He later also posed in a group photo with other former commanders of the First Army Area.
The ex-PM declined to speak to media, merely smiling at a group of reporters before leaving the event in a large limousine.
Prayut served as commander of the First Army Area between 2006 and 2008. His tenure began after the military coup of September 2006, which was led by then Army chief General Sonthi Boonyaratglin and involved First Army troops under the command of Prayut’s predecessor, General Anupong Paochinda.
Prayut led the May 14 military coup that overthrew an elected government led by the Pheu Thai party, which returned to power at the head of the ruling coalition last August.
The First Army Area garrison is located on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district, not far from Government House. The unit’s jurisdiction covers Bangkok and 25 provinces in Central region.