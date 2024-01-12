Coup-makers’ Army unit marks 114th anniversary with ex-chiefs, Prayut

Privy councillor General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led the 2014 coup as army chief, was among former commanders in attendance.

He presided over a ceremony to mark the 114th anniversary of the command’s establishment.

A main combat unit of the Royal Thai Army, the First Army Area was established on January 13, 1910, by King Vajiravudh (Rama VI). It consists of a regiment headquarters and three combat divisions.

The First Army’s current commander is Lt-General Chitsanupong Rodsiri, its 57th chief.

Among his predecessors attending Friday’s ceremony were generals Dapong Rattanasuwan, Anupong Paochinda, Kukiat Srinaka, Theppong Thippayachan, Walit Rojanaphakdi, Udomdej Sitabutr, Bundit Malaiarisoon, Nipon Parannit, Paisal Katanyu, and Pornchai Kranlert.

Also at the event were Army commander-in-chief General Kosin Hinthao, and representatives from the armed forces, Royal Thai Police, state agencies, and the private sector. They were welcomed by Lt-General Chitsanupong, the First Army Area commander.