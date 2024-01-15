Pheu Thai’s promise comes true with distribution of 25,000 land deeds to farmers

This distribution marks the fulfilment of one of the Pheu Thai Party’s election campaign promises, aiming to convert non-tradeable farmland under Sor Por Kor 4-01 documents into special title deeds that can change hands and be used as loan collateral.

Thammanat, accompanied by Deputy Agriculture Minister Chaiya Promma, went to the Bangsai Arts and Crafts Centre in Ayutthaya province to personally hand out title deeds to 1,000 recipients. The recipients were selected from 11 provinces.

Similar ceremonies were held simultaneously in the remaining 56 provinces.

The ceremony commenced with a pre-recorded video speech from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is on an official trip to Switzerland.