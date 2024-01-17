Conscription necessary if voluntary enlistment falls short: top official

Defending the defence budget in front of the special budget committee of the House, defence permanent secretary General Sanitchanok Sangkhachan said that military conscription would have to be continued to ensure that the military reserve system would not fall apart.

He said compulsory conscription could be scrapped only if those facing conscription voluntarily enlist to fill the annual vacant slots.

Sanitchanok pointed out that the conscription system prompted high-school and university students to opt out to be trained in territory defence training instead of being conscripted.