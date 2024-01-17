Digital wallet handout delayed amid NACC evaluation, not cancelled, says Julapun

However, NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the panel has sent the NACC its report and the commission held a meeting to review it last week, but no decision has been made so far.

Meanwhile, Julapun defended the digital wallet scheme, saying it was endorsed by voters during the May 14 election and the government had added it to its policy statement to Parliament.

He said the economic crisis the government wants to address is not a structural one or an economic slowdown, but a concern for people suffering economic hardship.

“It’s a crisis for people facing financial problems,” Julapun said.

Noting that “democracy without empathy” would be heartless capitalism, he said: “The government and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin have been visiting people nationwide and have witnessed their economic grievances.

“The government does not just work in air-conditioned rooms, while people are looking for an economic stimulus package. The government does not look at the economy in just theory, but we consider it from the dimension of people’s real suffering,” Julapun said.

He said the government would call on the NACC to send its formal opinion, which the authorities will consider along with the opinion of the Council of State.

“Based on the current timeframe, the handout cannot be launched by May. But the government is not giving up, and will definitely go ahead with the scheme,” he said.

Julapun denied the government will use the NACC’s opinion as an excuse to back out of the scheme as alleged by Move Forward MP Sirikanya Tansakun.

He also denied speculation that the government would water down the project by lowering the budget from 500 billion to 300 billion baht.

“We’ve never considered such ideas,” he concluded.