29-year-old abandons Bhumjaithai and MP seat to pursue local role
Former transport minister Saksayam Chidchob’s resignation as Bhumjaithai Party’s secretary-general and its party-list MP has triggered a chain reaction in the coalition party.
Saksayam’s resignation as an MP has resulted in young politician Chontida “Pleng” Asavahame, who is the next on Bhumjaithai’s party-list candidates, to be eligible to replace him.
However, Chontida opted to leave the party to pursue her political goal in local politics in Samut Prakan province, which is a political stronghold of her family.
Her late father Chonsawat Asavahame was a former chief executive of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation. The position is currently being held by Chontida’s mother, Nantida Kaewbuasai, the first woman in the role.
Bhumjaithai’s membership registrar Suphachai Jaismut said on Friday that Chontida had tendered her resignation as a party member, resulting in her becoming ineligible to become its party-list MP.
The next person on the list, Nantana Songpracha, will instead replace Saksayam as the new Bhumjaithai list MP.
Saksayam’s resignations came after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that he had violated the constitutional clause prohibiting government ministers and their spouses from holding shares in a commercial company. The verdict said this resulted in his ministerial status being terminated on March 3 last year, the day he was suspended from duty.
The court found that while serving as the transport minister in the previous government, Saksayam continued to hold shares in Burijarearn Construction Ltd and ran the company through his nominee.
Chontida said in her Instagram post on Friday that she decided not to become a party-list MP in order to avoid possible “legal limitations” that may affect her ongoing work in local politics in her home province.
“This was another really important decision in my life. I have developed close ties with local residents, which has increased my love for Samut Prakan. This is why I aim to earn a role of serving, taking care of, and tackling problems of Samut Prakan,” the 29-year-old said.
Chontida said that she was inspired by her late father Chonsawat, who headed the local political group called Progressive Samut Prakan. Chonsawat died of heart failure due to heat stroke in March last year.
“Today I choose to walk alongside my mother as part of Progressive Samut Prakan. I work with the vision of the young generation entirely for Samut Prakan residents. It’s because Samut Prakan is my home,” Chontida said.
Her late father had good ties with Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party leader. Chontida has reportedly had a romantic relationship with Anutin’s youngest son Seranee.
Chontida was recently spotted making visits to different places in the province alongside her mother Nantida, who is Samut Prakan’s current PAO chief.
The term of Nantida and other PAO members ends in December, when local elections will be held across the country.