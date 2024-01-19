29-year-old abandons Bhumjaithai and MP seat to pursue local role

Saksayam’s resignation as an MP has resulted in young politician Chontida “Pleng” Asavahame, who is the next on Bhumjaithai’s party-list candidates, to be eligible to replace him.

However, Chontida opted to leave the party to pursue her political goal in local politics in Samut Prakan province, which is a political stronghold of her family.

Her late father Chonsawat Asavahame was a former chief executive of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation. The position is currently being held by Chontida’s mother, Nantida Kaewbuasai, the first woman in the role.

Bhumjaithai’s membership registrar Suphachai Jaismut said on Friday that Chontida had tendered her resignation as a party member, resulting in her becoming ineligible to become its party-list MP.

The next person on the list, Nantana Songpracha, will instead replace Saksayam as the new Bhumjaithai list MP.

Saksayam’s resignations came after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that he had violated the constitutional clause prohibiting government ministers and their spouses from holding shares in a commercial company. The verdict said this resulted in his ministerial status being terminated on March 3 last year, the day he was suspended from duty.

The court found that while serving as the transport minister in the previous government, Saksayam continued to hold shares in Burijarearn Construction Ltd and ran the company through his nominee.