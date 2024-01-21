Thais see no serious threat to government from Thaksin controversy: poll

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA)'s poll surveyed 1,310 people from January 15-17 aged 18 years and above from all regions, education levels, occupations, and income levels.

The survey showed that 39.62% of respondents believed Thaksin's case would not affect the government, 21.98% stated that it would “somewhat” affect the government's survival, 18.70% said it does not significantly impact the government's survival, while 15.42% believed that it would greatly affect the government's survival.