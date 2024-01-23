Pheu Thai will use NACC opinion as excuse to abandon digital wallet scheme: Korn

“Since the NACC has reached this conclusion, it will be very risky for the government to move forward. But if the Pheu Thai dares to go ahead, I don’t think other coalition parties will support it.”

Korn explained that the digital wallet scheme was only a Pheu Thai policy, and only Pheu Thai would stand to gain if the project was successful.

He noted that the digital wallet scheme was different from the southern land bridge project, which surfaced during the tenure of the last government and several of Pheu Thai’s partners were also part of the previous administration.

Korn said he believes that if the digital wallet scheme was dropped now, all other coalition partners would heave a sigh of relief.

“This way, the partners will not have to take a risk and Pheu Thai will have to bear the brunt alone. However, if the project fails after clearing the Cabinet or the House [of Representatives], other coalition partners will also be held responsible,” Korn wrote in the Facebook post.

He noted that several coalition MPs and Cabinet members, who were part of the opposition in the last government, had signed their names to seek a constitutional ruling on Prayut Chan-o-cha’s enactment of a 2-trillion-baht borrowing bill. The court ruled against the bill.

Hence, he said, these MPs and Cabinet members know full well that the current economic situation does not warrant the borrowing of 500 billion baht off the budget.

“As a result, I believe the matter cannot go on because these MPs and minister know well that such a loan bill cannot be enacted,” Korn wrote.

“I believe Pheu Thai is looking for a graceful exit. Actually, the Pheu Thai could just say it respects the opinions and concerns of all sides and rush to the tackle economic crisis through other means,” Korn said.