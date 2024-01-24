Pita returns as MP as charter court rules iTV not media since 2007

The court added that after the contract was cancelled, the broadcast frequency was returned to the PM’s Office and iTV could no longer operate as a TV station.

The court noted that the cancellation and revocation of the frequency allocation prompted iTV to sue the secretariat and the lawsuit is pending in the civil court.

The court said even if iTV wins the lawsuit, it will not be given back the broadcast frequency and it cannot operate as a TV station again so the court ruled that iTV had no right to function as a media firm since March 7, 2017.

The court said iTV had maintained its legal status only for handling the lawsuit and for receiving revenue from stock investments and for receiving interest, not for media operations.

The court said when Pita filed his nomination for contesting the general election, iTV did not have any media operation so Pita’s holding shares in iTV could not be grounds to bar him from being an MP candidate. Therefore Pita’s MP status would not be terminated as requested by the EC, the judges concluded

Meanwhile, Constitutional Court president Worawit Kangsasitiam said the court had not dragged its feet in the case and the ruling should have been made 60 days earlier.

However, both the EC and Pita sought an extension of the hearing time by 30 days each for presenting their side of information.