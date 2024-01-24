Chaithawat says ready to hand over Move Forward reins to Pita

Chaithawat said Move Forward would hold a party caucus late April and he would be willing to step down for a new party leader and executive board to be elected.

Chaithawat was speaking to reporters after the Constitutional Court judges voted 8:1 to reinstate Pita as an MP and dismissed the Election Commission’s request to disqualify him on charges he held shares in a media firm. The court ruled that iTV was not a media firm when Pita applied to run in the general election last year.

Asked whether he would be willing to hand over the post of opposition leader to Pita, Chaithawat replied: “No problem. I’m not clinging to any post. I can be anywhere.”