Coalition dinner meeting avoids any talk of cabinet reshuffle

There was reportedly no mention of a potential cabinet reshuffle as had been speculated.

The event was hosted by the Bhumjaithai Party at Ban Ta Nid, an open-air restaurant overlooking the Chao Phraya River in Sam Khok district. It is reportedly the favourite restaurant of Bhumjaithai leader and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived at around 5.30pm and was welcomed by Anutin, Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth, and former Deputy PM Suwat Liptapanlop.

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who serves as Deputy Chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, showed up at around 6pm and took a selfie with Srettha upon arrival.

Ruam Thai Sang Chart leader and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga arrived shortly afterwards together with Agriculture Minister Captain Thammanat Prompow, who is secretary-general of Palang Pracharath Party. Thammanat hinted to reporters that the next dinner meeting would be hosted by his party, although it would not be as distant from downtown Bangkok.

Arriving last was Prachachat leader and Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong.

The coalition members enjoyed various courses of Thai food which were served at around 6.30pm in the pleasantly cool air.