PM queries accuracy of poll saying Thais okay with cancellation of digital wallet

“The most important factor is that this policy has been announced in Parliament and has become a commitment to people’s representatives and must be implemented,” Phumtham said.

The project’s future is seen as hanging in the balance after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) announced that its subpanel had found that the country’s current state of economy does not warrant a huge 500-billion-baht loan. The NACC also warned that the project could face massive siphoning.

This warning prompted Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat to concede that the project might not meet the May deadline, and that the governemntt may have to wait for the NACC to issue a formal opinion.

However on Monday, Phumtham disagreed with Julapun’s statement, saying the government did not have to wait for the NACC’s formal stance on the issue, but it would have nothing binding on the government.

He said the committee in charge of the scheme will meet as soon as possible to make a decision.

Phumtham said he had earlier said in a comment on X (formerly Twitter) that Thailand’s current economic situation was much like the Tom Yam Kung crisis of 1997. He clarified that this declaration was based on views from a group of economists who did not share the same opinions as the Bank of Thailand and other economists.

Phumtham said his government was now viewing the economy from different perspectives and this government believes that Thailand’s growth had come to a standstill over the past 10 years.

While vowing to go ahead with the 500-billion-baht loan to finance the scheme, Phumtham said the government had yet to consider if it will enact a bill or issue an executive decree to allow off-budget borrowing.