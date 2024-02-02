Fashion panel of soft power committee quits, citing time constraints

Two weeks before the resignation, Kammonart had criticised the NSPSC and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) over plans to host a Guinness World Record challenge, spanning seven days at Siam Paragon.

Kamonnart said that the challenge had “nothing to do with the fashion subcommittee”, as she shared a satirical depiction of the Guinness World Record challenge onto her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Surapong Suebwonglee, secretary-general of the NSPSC, thanked Kamonnart for her work and said that he would nominate new members to the Fashion subcommittee at the next NSPSC meeting on February 9.