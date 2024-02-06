Amnesty Thailand calls for release of jailed activist

Amnesty and several political activists assembled near the government house on Monday, some of them clad in wizard costumes similar to the one worn by Arnon when he addressed the crowd at previous protests.

The NGO submitted a petition requesting the government, especially Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, to free Arnon and other political activists. The petition is now backed by 7,301 people.

According to Amnesty’s Facebook post, the petition contains three demands.