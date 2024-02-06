Amnesty Thailand calls for release of jailed activist
Amnesty International Thailand has urged the Pheu Thai-led administration to immediately free political activist Arnon Nampa, who was accused of insulting the monarchy, despite serious threats against such an action from some Thai conservative groups.
Amnesty and several political activists assembled near the government house on Monday, some of them clad in wizard costumes similar to the one worn by Arnon when he addressed the crowd at previous protests.
The NGO submitted a petition requesting the government, especially Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, to free Arnon and other political activists. The petition is now backed by 7,301 people.
According to Amnesty’s Facebook post, the petition contains three demands.
First, Arnon needs to be unconditionally and immediately released, and all charges against him and other political activists jailed for exercising their legitimate rights quashed, the human rights advocacy group said.
Second, pending the court ruling, Anon and other activists should be afforded the right to bail and that bail conditions should not prevent them from exercising their rights peacefully.
Third, Amnesty demanded the amendment or repeal of laws that restrict the right to freedom of expression.
Secretary to the prime minister Somkid Cheukong said in response that the government has not been idle on this matter and that he will bring up the subject in this week's parliamentary discussion. The parliament is set to have a discussion about amnesty bills on Wednesday and Thursday.
However, Amnesty Thailand’s effort is opposed by a pro-monarchy group known as Royal Vanguard.
The group handed a letter to the Prime Minister's Office requesting Amnesty to stop “intervening” in the Thai justice system, claiming that Amnesty violated the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Thailand by forcing the Thai government to release Anon and cancel all his legal charges, which was contrary to section 139 of the criminal code.
The law prohibits individuals from coercing officials to act in an unfunctional manner or refrain from the discharge of their duties by committing any act of violence or threatening to commit any act of violence.