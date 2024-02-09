Chart Pattana Kla's Suwat hosts PM at birthday, backs digital wallet

Suwat said he talked with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and asked him to urgently address people's hardship amid the economic slowdown

The premier affirmed his commitment to stimulating investment, tourism and the economy under the government's "5Fs" soft power campaign targeting food, fight, fashion, film, and festival, he said.

Surat added he was happy to use his 30 years of experience in politics to help the government tackle people-related issues. Chart Pattana Kla is a micro party in the government coalition.

Surat said the country had been in a crisis before last year's election, which explained why people voted for opposition parties like Pheu Thai.