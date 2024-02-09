Chart Pattana Kla's Suwat hosts PM at birthday, backs digital wallet
Chart Pattana Kla Party chief Suwat Liptapanlop marked his 69th birthday on Friday by hosting the prime minister and backing the government's controversial digital wallet policy.
Plans to hand out 10,000 baht to almost every Thai aged 16 and above have met with opposition from the central bank and various government agencies.
Suwat said it was right to debate the policy, but added the digital cash handout was necessary to stimulate the economy amid a decline in investment and exports and the sluggish tourism recovery.
Suwat said he talked with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and asked him to urgently address people's hardship amid the economic slowdown
The premier affirmed his commitment to stimulating investment, tourism and the economy under the government's "5Fs" soft power campaign targeting food, fight, fashion, film, and festival, he said.
Surat added he was happy to use his 30 years of experience in politics to help the government tackle people-related issues. Chart Pattana Kla is a micro party in the government coalition.
Surat said the country had been in a crisis before last year's election, which explained why people voted for opposition parties like Pheu Thai.
He said despite the conflict over the digital wallet, the government should be brave in its decision-making and ready to take responsibility for the policy.
The digital cash handout was a stimulus policy, but should be considered in terms of its positive impact on the economy, transparency and legal compliance, he added.
Suwat thanked the PM as well as people from the politics, sports and business sectors for attending his birthday party at his residence in Bangkok.
He also received an amulet of the revered Thai monk, Luang Phor Khoon, as a birthday present.