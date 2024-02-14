PM, Pheu Thai leader host dinner for coalition members

Over 300 members of the Cabinet and MPs joined a dinner party at Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai in Bangkok on Tuesday evening hosted by the Pheu Thai Party, the coalition leader.

Upon his arrival, Srettha, who also doubles as Finance Minister, entered a photo booth and took photos with Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhumjaithai leader and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Important figures joining the event on Tuesday included Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompow, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, and Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth.

In her role as the event host, Paetongtarn thanked all participants for joining the dinner and for working together for nearly six months to fix the country’s economy and other problems faced by the people.

The Pheu Thai leader said she hoped that the next dinner party would not be too far off, as such events help MPs to get to know each other, allowing them to further improve ‘working for the people and for our king.’