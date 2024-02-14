PM, Pheu Thai leader host dinner for coalition members
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday thanked members of the House of Representatives in the government coalition for their hard work in the past five months, and urged the 314 MPs in the coalition to be the “wind beneath the wings” of the people’s government and continue working for the country’s interests.
Over 300 members of the Cabinet and MPs joined a dinner party at Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai in Bangkok on Tuesday evening hosted by the Pheu Thai Party, the coalition leader.
Upon his arrival, Srettha, who also doubles as Finance Minister, entered a photo booth and took photos with Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhumjaithai leader and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Important figures joining the event on Tuesday included Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompow, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, and Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth.
In her role as the event host, Paetongtarn thanked all participants for joining the dinner and for working together for nearly six months to fix the country’s economy and other problems faced by the people.
The Pheu Thai leader said she hoped that the next dinner party would not be too far off, as such events help MPs to get to know each other, allowing them to further improve ‘working for the people and for our king.’
Srettha then took the stage to thank the Cabinet and coalition MPs, adding that he too hoped to see more such events that allow him to chat with MPs from other parties besides Pheu Thai.
“We have served as a government of the people for more than five months,” the premier said. “We have faced several obstacles together, and I would like to thank all of you for guiding, mentoring, and educating me in running the country. Please continue to be the wind beneath the government’s wings.”
Event organisers then brought out a birthday cake and sang Happy Birthday to Srettha as his 62nd birthday falls on Thursday (February 15).
Paetongtarn and Anutin later took to the stage for a duet of “Khor Hai Muean Derm” (“Please remain the same”).
Anutin and Chada followed up with the song “Rao Lae Nai” (You and I), then Thammanat performed “Klab Ma Tham Mai” (“Why did you return”) solo.
Anutin also told reporters that his Bhumjaithai Party will host the next dinner party of the government coalition.