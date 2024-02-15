Opposition leader warns of ‘dual premiership’ after Thaksin’s release

He said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the ruling Pheu Thai Party should act carefully to prevent allegations of Thaksin’s intervention in their government.

“It will look like there are two prime ministers. If they do not act carefully, the government will see problems in running the country,” said Chaithawat, who heads the core opposition party Move Forward.

“My warning to the administration is that they must not allow a dual premiership to happen,” he said, adding that such a situation could “cause problems” for PM Srettha.

Chaithawat said that Thaksin has the right to make political comments after his release on parole – expected on February 18 – but doing so could make the Pheu Thai-led government uncomfortable.

“There will be confusion about who is the real prime minister and who has the final say. The government and Pheu Thai need to be careful about this,” the opposition leader said.

Thaksin, who is regarded as the patriarch of Pheu Thai, is believed to have retained his influence over the ruling party although he holds no executive post.

His youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the party’s current leader. She was nominated as one of its three prime ministerial candidates when Pheu Thai contested the general election in May last year.