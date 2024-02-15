Opposition leader warns of ‘dual premiership’ after Thaksin’s release
Opposition leader Chaithawat Tulathon on Thursday warned of a “dual premiership” in Thai politics after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is released on parole next week.
He said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the ruling Pheu Thai Party should act carefully to prevent allegations of Thaksin’s intervention in their government.
“It will look like there are two prime ministers. If they do not act carefully, the government will see problems in running the country,” said Chaithawat, who heads the core opposition party Move Forward.
“My warning to the administration is that they must not allow a dual premiership to happen,” he said, adding that such a situation could “cause problems” for PM Srettha.
Chaithawat said that Thaksin has the right to make political comments after his release on parole – expected on February 18 – but doing so could make the Pheu Thai-led government uncomfortable.
“There will be confusion about who is the real prime minister and who has the final say. The government and Pheu Thai need to be careful about this,” the opposition leader said.
Thaksin, who is regarded as the patriarch of Pheu Thai, is believed to have retained his influence over the ruling party although he holds no executive post.
His youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the party’s current leader. She was nominated as one of its three prime ministerial candidates when Pheu Thai contested the general election in May last year.
Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption stemming from his 2001-2006 tenure as prime minister, which was cut short by a military coup. However, Thaksin received a royal pardon soon after his return to Thailand last year, which reduced the sentence to one year in jail.
He is expected to be released on parole on Sunday after serving at least one-third of his prison term, or six months, whichever is longer, according to the Corrections Department regulations on granting parole for inmates who are 70 and over or seriously ill.
The 74-year-old former premier flew back to Thailand on a private jet on August 22 ending 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas. Less than 24 hours after landing on Thai soil, he was sent from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of unidentified health issues. He has reportedly been there ever since.
His long hospital stay has aroused suspicions about the seriousness of his illness while triggering allegations that he is enjoying VIP treatment from authorities. Some even suspect that Thaksin is no longer at the hospital.
Phumtham Wechayachai, a key Pheu Thai figure who serves as deputy premier and commerce minister, on Thursday dismissed speculation of Thaksin’s possible intervention in the government’s affairs.
He said the government would not specifically listen to Thaksin but is listening to all voices from the public, citing as an example the opinions over the government’s controversial digital wallet scheme.
“We try to listen to the opposing opinions as much as possible. The government is ready to listen to any comments directed at us,” he said.
When asked if Thaksin could offer advice to the government, Phumtham said that as an experienced person, the former prime minister could comment to benefit the country. “But don’t focus on the question of whether he will advise or set any agenda for the government,” he added.
In September last year, PM Srettha told a Bloomberg Television interviewer in New York that he would seek Thaksin’s advice after his release. Srettha later rejected media reports that he would appoint Thaksin as his adviser, saying that his remarks were interpreted incorrectly.
Phumtham on Thursday also brushed aside speculation that Thaksin’s release on parole could lead to the government’s first major Cabinet reshuffle.
The deputy premier said he had not heard of any plan to change the Cabinet lineup, adding that the prime minister has the power to do so when a serious problem arises in his government. “I haven’t heard the prime minister say anything about it,” Phumtham added.
Meanwhile, Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn said on Thursday that his family was waiting to welcome the ex-PM at Ban Chan Songla, a family mansion in Bangkok, when he is released this coming Sunday.
“Everybody will be there to welcome him,” Paetongtarn said, adding that Thaksin’s grandchildren were writing homecoming cards for him.
No other family members are expected to stay at the mansion along with Thaksin, as per the Corrections Department regulations.