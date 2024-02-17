Thaksin’s plea for leniency in lese majeste case faces opposition

The group’s leader, Pichit Chaimongkol, said that Thaksin’s petition seeking fair treatment should not be approved, claiming the ex-PM had been reluctant to return to Thailand to undergo a legal process.

He also asked the attorney-general to clarify whether the ex-premier would be detained after he is released from jail on parole.

Recently, Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong confirmed that Thaksin was set to walk free from prison as he had completed half of his jail term and had met the parole criteria of being old and ill. Thaksin, since his return on August 22 last year, has not spent a single night behind bars but has been staying at the Police General Hospital.