Srettha assures adherence to law in Thaksin’s release on parole tomorrow

“I understand that he will be released on February 18. I believe that everything is in accordance with the justice process involving the Department of Corrections and the Police General Hospital,” Srettha said.

“Things are done completely as per the law,” he added.

Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, was speaking to the media at the Don Mueang military airport in Bangkok before flying to Nakhon Phanom province as part of his three-day northeastern tour that also includes Sakon Nakhon and Udon Thani provinces.

When asked by reporters if Thaksin would be released in the early hours of Sunday, the prime minister said he did not know the exact time of day that the ex-PM would be released on parole.

“I don’t know the law in detail. It’s February 18, but I don’t know the details. I believe everything will follow the legal procedure,” he said.

When asked if he would seek advice from Thaksin, Srettha said that he would do so with every former prime minister on matters in which they have expertise.

However, he ruled out the possibility of Thaksin joining the PM’s working group as his adviser.

“There’s no plan to go that far yet. I don’t know if he wants to do that. He may have [other] things he wants to do, and he’s not very well now,” Srettha said.