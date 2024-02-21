When it comes to football, the government and the media are on par

Srettha, who doubles as the Finance Minister, told reporters he decided not to play due to a muscle injury at the waist, adding that he expected to have plenty of fun cheering from the sidelines.

Before the match started, the PM received a red football jersey from the press, its back emblazoned with “SRETTHA 30” along with his signature.

The match, which started at 7.30pm, was joined by important figures including Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, Justice Minister Pol. Col. Tawee Sodsong, United Thai Nation MP Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prachachart MP Soekarno Matha, and Pheu Thai MP Chaturon Chaisang.

The friendly match was played in four periods, each of 30 minutes duration, with both teams taking the lead at various times, but eventually ending in a 7-7 draw.

During the first-half break, Srettha and Paetongtarn took group photos with players of both sides. Some players took off their football jerseys and had the PM autograph them as a memento of this friendly match, which was organised by the Pheu Thai Party.