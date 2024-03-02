Freedom House report points to global decline in liberty, Thailand named ‘partly free’

The “Freedom in the World 2024” report, released on Friday by US-based political advocacy organisation Freedom House, points to a decline in global freedom over the past 18 years.

“Countries with aggregate score declines in Freedom in the World have outnumbered those with gains every year for the past 18 years,” it said.

In the report, Thailand was given a total score of 36 out of 100, up from 30 last year. In terms of political rights, it earned 12 out of 40 and 24 out of 60 for civil liberties.

“Thailand’s status improved from ‘Not Free’ to ‘Partly Free’ due to competitive parliamentary elections and the formation of a new governing coalition by what had been a major opposition party, though unelected senators ensured that the party with the most votes was excluded,” the report said.

It also said that the government formation by the newly elected House of Representatives was “significantly distorted” by a constitutional system inherited from the military junta that ruled the country from 2014 to 2019.

“The more competitive balloting, and the fact that the second-ranked opposition party [Pheu Thai] made it into government, led to score improvements that pushed the country across the threshold from Not Free to Partly Free status. But Thailand’s democratic future remains in doubt, and its overall score, which dropped by 21 points after the 2014 coup, has yet to substantially recover,” the report said.

