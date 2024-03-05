Paetongtarn denies repatriation of Yingluck underway after court win

Paetongtarn on Tuesday revealed she had called Yingluck to congratulate her after a court cleared the ex-premier of malfeasance in handling funds for a 2013 government project on Monday.

Amid rising speculation over Yingluck’s possible return, Paetongtarn said she hoped her aunt would be back from exile soon but they had not discussed the issue.

Asked if Yingluck would be granted parole like her brother, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn said she was unaware of Department of Corrections' parole criteria but hoped it would be a “smooth” homecoming.

Yingluck still faces five years in jail after being sentenced in absentia in 2017 for negligence in implementing her government’s rice subsidy programme.

“Yingluck said that if she can return, she would help me look after my kids,” Paetongtarn said.

Earlier, Senator Somchai Swangkarn insisted that Yingluck would have to serve five years in prison over the contentious rice scheme, as parole is only granted in cases of sickness or infirmity.

In December, Yingluck was cleared of malfeasance for transferring Thawil Pliensri from his post as National Security Council secretary-general in 2011.