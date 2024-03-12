Prommin accuses ‘appointed’ senators of overlooking Srettha’s many achievements

The premier’s trips overseas were also not a waste of time as claimed by senators, he said on Tuesday, adding that the trips had resulted in plenty of foreign investments and interest.

Prommin said that PM Srettha Thavisin had started making tangible achievements from his very first day in office when he lowered oil and electricity prices. The government too had implemented a debt moratorium for farmers soon after taking over.

Prommin’s comments came in response to threats from senators that they would target Srettha during a general debate on March 25. Several senators accused the government of failing to deliver on its promises because Srettha was too busy with foreign trips.

Prommin said the current Senate, whose term expires in May, may not be able to see things clearly because its members were appointed by the military junta. He also said that Srettha’s government was working so fast that its critics had failed to note its achievements.