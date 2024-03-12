Thai establishment networks built through special study courses

The activities in such programmes are quite similar, such as exposure to a lecturer with expertise on the kingdom’s security issues, or taking field trips both in the country and abroad.

The NDC says that its courses aim to encourage participants to join forces in reducing social inequality, yet the research has demonstrated that these programmes instead cause further concentration of economic and political power in the hands of a single group of people in the society.

It is notable that that 13 out of the top 40 Thai billionaires listed in Forbes magazine’s 2011 rankings had relatives who participated in the National Defence Course.

Other participants of the National Defence Course include ex-PM Prayut Chan-o-cha; coalition Bhumjaithai party’s leader Anutin Charnvirakul; current president of the Football Association of Thailand, Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam; deputy police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, and the CEO of real estate giant Nusasiri, Visanu Thepcharoen.

Call for eligibility adjustment

The courses have been denounced by several sides. Among dissenters was the opposition Move Forward party, which claimed that the so-called elite studies promote a patronage culture.

In January, the party’s MP, Rangsiman Rome, suggested on Facebook that those from business sectors be separated from judicial entities such as the courts while taking a course, so as to avoid potential fraudulent activity.

The Thai judicial system could be put at risk if such personal connections between business and judicial bodies are used mendaciously, he said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also previously urged participants of last year’s National Defence Course course think of the national interest rather than participating in networking for personal benefits.

“With Your [participant] connections in this country, you are privileged people, the Top 1% of this country, so I would like to request that everyone use the knowledge, abilities, and connections from here to benefit not just yourself or your organisations, but for other people in society as well,” the premier said.

Why did Paetongtarn join the course?

Speculation erupted that the Pheu Thai chiefs joined the Mini NDC so as to prepare for taking an important position in the government.

However, Wanwichit Boonprong, a lecturer at Rangsit University’s faculty of political science, expressed disbelief over the rumour during an interview with The Nation.

“I don’t think Paetongtarn is taking the course [Mini NDC ] because she wants to pave the way for a bigger political position. Whether she joins the course or not, her political path is a bed of roses,” he said.

Wanwichit said that given that two governments led by members of the Shinawatra family were ousted by army coups, Paetongtarn might instead wish to express that her party is ready to reconcile with the military and could stay in politics without being hostile to armed forces.

Attending the course alongside Paetongtarn were the daughter of deputy PM Somsak Thepsuthin; Natthida Thepsuthin, the son of Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong; Rawit Sodsong, the son of Nakorn Ratchasima province’s influential figure Suwat Liptapanlop; Pasu Liptapanlop, and Tharaphut Kuhapremkit, the managing director of investment holding firm Globlex Holding Mgmt Plc.