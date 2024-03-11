Defence Ministry orders probe into demeaning video

The ministry’s spokesperson RAdm Thanitpong Sirisawetsak on Monday said that the investigation is necessary to determine if the person who filmed the video is a soldier as claimed.

The 51-second video, posted at the weekend, shows a man, claiming to be a soldier, being asked to wash and fold the underwear of his boss and his boss’s wife.

Thanitpong said that the video might well be fake news and intended to damage the reputation of Thai soldiers, noting that it was posted as mandatory military conscription, which usually takes place in April and November, approaches.