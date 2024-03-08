2 Filipino sailors killed in Houthi missile attack

“We in the Department of Migrant Workers sincerely extend our deepest condolences to the family and kin of our slain, heroic seafarers. For reasons of privacy, we are withholding their names and identities,” the agency said in a statement.

The two sailors—part of the crew of the commercial ship True Confidence—were the first fatalities reported since the Iran-aligned Yemeni group began attacking ships plying the Red Sea in November, in what the rebels called a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians in the war in Gaza.

The DMW said it would extend full support to the families of the seafarers killed or injured in Wednesday’s attack, and that it had “coordinated with the principal shipowner and manning agency to work on the repatriation of the remaining Filipino crew members,” who were reportedly taken to a safe port.

Brought to Djibouti

In an update on Thursday night, the DMW said 10 other Filipino crew members of True Confidence were safe and had been accounted for.

The three who were injured were receiving medical care and were already in stable condition at a hospital in Djibouti City.

The agency said it received word from the ship’s manning agency that the 10 crew members were staying at a hotel, where DMW officer in charge Hans Leo Cacdac had spoken to them via videoconference.

“An Indian Navy vessel, part of the international task force patrolling the volatile Red Sea-Gulf of Aden sea lanes, rescued the crew and brought them to Djibouti,” the DMW said.