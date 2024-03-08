Thaksin accused of using Chiang Mai trip to boost political power
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was released on parole last month, was accused on Friday of attempting to muster his political power by travelling to his home province of Chiang Mai next week.
Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform, said that Thaksin’s planned trip to the northern city, from March 14-16, was just an “excuse” for him to strengthen his political influence.
The activist said on Friday that he expected Thaksin to meet with his red-shirt supporters in Chiang Mai, adding that their leaders had planned to give the ex-PM a warm welcome.
He also noted that Thaksin’s three-day stay in Chiang Mai would coincide with a visit by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, from Thaksin’s Pheu Thai “proxy party”, who is scheduled to be there next week as part of a work-related trip.
“Thaksin’s trip is aimed at political gain, as he has much influence over the ruling party Pheu Thai,” Pichit claimed, adding that Thaksin’s parole has allowed him to make political moves that may be against the conditions of his early release.
The activist also said that the parole committee had earlier explained that Thaksin was released on parole because he was so ill that he could hardly do anything by himself.
“But it looks like Thaksin can live a normal life like anyone else,” he added.
Pichit said his group is planning to petition the parole committee to determine if Thaksin’s upcoming Chiang Mai trip was in line with his parole conditions.
Pichit’s group has protested near Government House against alleged “double standards” and “VIP treatment” enjoyed by the former prime minister since he returned to Thailand last August after 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas.
The former premier flew back to Thailand on a private jet on August 22. Less than 24 hours after landing on Thai soil, he was sent from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of unidentified health issues. He stayed at the hospital until his release on parole on February 18.
During his exile, Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption stemming from his 2001-2006 tenure as prime minister, which was cut short by a military coup. However, he received a royal pardon soon after his return to Thailand last year, which reduced the sentence to one year in jail.
Thaksin’s reason to visit his home province is to pay homage to his ancestors, according to his daughter Paetongtarn, who is the Pheu Thai leader.
He is expected to meet with PM Srettha, who is scheduled to fly to Chiang Mai on Friday afternoon. The prime minister’s schedule includes an inspection of the northern city’s PM 2.5 dust pollution situation. Srettha is scheduled to leave Chiang Mai for its neighbouring province of Lamphun on Saturday morning for a mobile Cabinet meeting.
On February 24, less than a week after Thaksin was released, the prime minister called on the ex-PM at the latter’s Bangkok mansion on a “private visit” that lasted over an hour.