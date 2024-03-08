Thaksin accused of using Chiang Mai trip to boost political power

Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform, said that Thaksin’s planned trip to the northern city, from March 14-16, was just an “excuse” for him to strengthen his political influence.

The activist said on Friday that he expected Thaksin to meet with his red-shirt supporters in Chiang Mai, adding that their leaders had planned to give the ex-PM a warm welcome.

He also noted that Thaksin’s three-day stay in Chiang Mai would coincide with a visit by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, from Thaksin’s Pheu Thai “proxy party”, who is scheduled to be there next week as part of a work-related trip.

“Thaksin’s trip is aimed at political gain, as he has much influence over the ruling party Pheu Thai,” Pichit claimed, adding that Thaksin’s parole has allowed him to make political moves that may be against the conditions of his early release.

The activist also said that the parole committee had earlier explained that Thaksin was released on parole because he was so ill that he could hardly do anything by himself.

“But it looks like Thaksin can live a normal life like anyone else,” he added.

Pichit said his group is planning to petition the parole committee to determine if Thaksin’s upcoming Chiang Mai trip was in line with his parole conditions.