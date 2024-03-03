Thaksin the most influential, while Pita tops ‘sympathy’ vote: NIDA Poll

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) disclosed the results of a public survey conducted from February 27-29. The poll surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and above, across all regions, educational levels, occupations, and income levels nationwide.

When asked about their opinions on who they considered the most influential political figure, 42.90 per cent named Thaksin Shinawatra, 21.91 per cent picked Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and 17.40 per cent named former leader of the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat.

When asked who were the three political figures the public most sympathised with, 46.79 per cent named Pita, 17.86 per cent said there was no politician they sympathised with and 11.45 per cent picked Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party.