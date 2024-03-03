MONDAY, March 04, 2024
Thaksin the most influential, while Pita tops 'sympathy' vote: NIDA Poll

Thaksin the most influential, while Pita tops ‘sympathy’ vote: NIDA Poll
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is considered the most influential political figure in Thailand while key opposition figure Pita Limjaroenrat got the most public sympathy, according to a NIDA Poll survey.

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) disclosed the results of a public survey conducted from February 27-29. The poll surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and above, across all regions, educational levels, occupations, and income levels nationwide.

Thaksin the most influential, while Pita tops ‘sympathy’ vote: NIDA Poll

When asked about their opinions on who they considered the most influential political figure, 42.90 per cent named Thaksin Shinawatra, 21.91 per cent picked Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and 17.40 per cent named former leader of the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat.

Thaksin the most influential, while Pita tops ‘sympathy’ vote: NIDA Poll

When asked who were the three political figures the public most sympathised with, 46.79 per cent named Pita, 17.86 per cent said there was no politician they sympathised with and 11.45 per cent picked Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party.

