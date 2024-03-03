Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani takes global rich to the zoo

Pop icon Rihanna, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka are among the rich and famous guests who jetted in for a three-day gala celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

This weekend’s party is an elaborate pre-wedding ceremony for younger son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, the daughter of wealthy pharmaceutical moguls.

The three-day gala — which saw “Umbrella” singer Rihanna perform on Friday for the first time since last year’s Superbowl — will continue on Saturday with a trip to an “animal rescue centre” housing exotic animals.

The facility is a pet project of Anant’s, built in his family’s hometown Jamnagar in western Gujarat state, where the weekend party is taking place.

Mukesh Ambani, 66, is chairman of Reliance Industries — India’s biggest company by market capitalisation — and the world’s 10th-richest person, according to the Forbes billionaires list, worth more than $116 billion.