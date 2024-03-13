Opposition files motion on Srettha government’s 'failures', calls for debate

The motion alleged that the government lacked efficiency and failed to give a clear timeframe for implementing its key policies.

So far, the government has not tackled people’s hardship with tangible results and, even worse, its urgent policies contradicted its own policy statement, the motion added.

Among other things, the motion accused the government of:

▪︎ Failing to tackle the debt of farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises and the general people.

▪︎ Failing to reduce the cost of energy or restructure the energy structure, as well as failing to revive the economy.

▪︎ Failing to improve the rule of law to ensure efficiency and transparency to win international acceptance.

“Worse still, the prime minister and his Cabinet have engaged in behaviour that has destroyed the public’s confidence in the country’s administration,” the motion stated.

▪︎ Turning a blind eye to influential people taking advantage of the common man, and of turning a blind eye to corruption by government officials.

▪︎ Not being sincere in decentralising power to local administrations and failing to narrow the social gap.

▪︎ Failing to protect basic human rights and reform the armed forces as well as failing to solve political conflicts and tackle issues related to education and the environment.

▪︎ Failing to tackle drug trafficking and improve Thailand’s status in the international arena.

Wan Noor told the group that he would hold a meeting of coalition and opposition whips as soon as possible to determine the dates for the debate.

“But I expect that debate will happen within early April,” the House speaker said.

He said he had heard that the government wanted the debate to be held in early April, as it would face a general debate by senators on March 25 anyway.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the motion, Chaithawat said the debate would focus on the government’s failure to implement various flagship policies.

He affirmed that the delay in implementing the policy to hand out 10,000 baht via a digital wallet would be among the topics of debate.

He, however, declined to confirm whether allegations of favourable treatment to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra would be among the topics. “Wait and see,” he replied when a reporter asked whether the opposition would raise the question of Thaksin’s parole during the debate.