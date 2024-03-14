Whips agree to April 3, 4 showdown between govt, opposition

The agreement on the timeframe for the debate under provision of Article 152 of the Constitution was reached at 3pm Wednesday as whips from both sides of the aisle met.

The meeting followed after the five opposition parties jointly sponsored a motion, which was submitted to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Wednesday morning, to call for the debate.

The motion alleged that the government had failed during the past six months to deliver what it had promised citizens during the election campaign and in its policy statement.