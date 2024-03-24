Progressive Movement, iLaw seek place in Senate to block ‘old power faction’
Political action group Progressive Movement and Thai NGO iLaw are proceeding with their plan to stand for election for Senate seats “to counter the old power”.
They are joined by numerous academics and media figures in their agenda to amend the Constitution and limit the influence of independent organisations.
There are reports that recently the working group of the Progressive Movement held a joint meeting with the Internet Law for the People (iLaw) project regarding the selection of new members for the 200 Senate seats, replacing the senators appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), whose term ends in May.
At the meeting, there was an assessment that the old power group and the security faction were attempting to stymie the senators who represent the public sector. This involved positioning senators in a proportion where 50 would come from the civil servant network, 50 from the private sector, and an additional 50 from other independent professions, resulting in 150 candidates from the old power group.
Although the law on the selection of Senate members specifies that candidates should represent various groups, divided into 18 occupational groups and two special groups — women and the elderly, disabled, or disadvantaged individuals, including ethnic groups, making a total of 20 groups — they must compete independently. However, there have been attempts to manipulate the candidates.
At the joint meeting, it was assessed that candidates for the Senate would apply in all areas. The search will encompass approximately 100 Senate candidates nationwide, with around 30 candidates currently identified. A formal introduction event is scheduled for March 27.
Renowned personalities, academics, media figures, and political activists are set to participate in the official introduction, including Panas Tassaneeyanont, former dean of the Faculty of Law, Thammasat University; Thanet Charoenmuang, Faculty of Political Science, Chiang Mai University; Thanet Aphornsuvan, Faculty of Arts, Thammasat University; Wanchai Tuntiwitayapitak, independent media advocate and former deputy director of news and programmes, Thai PBS Television Station. Additionally, there will be former doctors from Siriraj Hospital and other media figures.
The purpose of pushing candidates for the Senate is to drive amendments to the 2017 Constitution and reduce the powers of independent agencies, they said.