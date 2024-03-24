Big jump in popularity of Pita and Move Forward, NIDA Poll shows
Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and his party topped 2024’s first popularity rating survey by NIDA Poll.
The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) carried out the survey from March 11 to 13 among 2,000 respondents at least 18 years old, from around the country. The survey results were announced on Sunday.
The respondents were asked to pick a politician they wanted to become the prime minister now. Up to 42.75% picked Pita, who comfortably beat both Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held now, nearly half – 48.45% – of the respondents chose Move Forward.
Since the last survey in December 2023, Pita’s popularity has risen from 39.40% to 42.75% while Srettha’s popularity has dropped from 22.35% to 17.75%.
Move Forward’s popularity rating also rose from 44.05% in December to 48.45% while Pheu Thai’s dropped from 24.05% to 22.10%.
The top five PM’s choice of the survey respondents:
Pita: 42.75%
No satisfied choice: 20.05%
Srettha: 17.75%
Paetongtarn: 6%
Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, United Thai Nation Party leader: 3.55%
The top five parties the respondents said they would vote for now:
Move Forward: 48.45%
Pheu Thai: 22.10%
No satisfactory choice: 12.75%
United Thai Nation: 5.10%
Democrat Party: 3.50%