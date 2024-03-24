Big jump in popularity of Pita and Move Forward, NIDA Poll shows

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) carried out the survey from March 11 to 13 among 2,000 respondents at least 18 years old, from around the country. The survey results were announced on Sunday.

The respondents were asked to pick a politician they wanted to become the prime minister now. Up to 42.75% picked Pita, who comfortably beat both Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held now, nearly half – 48.45% – of the respondents chose Move Forward.