Committee report on legalising casinos wins House’s approval

During the deliberations, Pantin Nuanjerm, Move Forward MP for Bangkok, remarked that the report should not be referred to as a feasibility study of entertainment complexes, but should clearly state that it is about legalising casinos in Thailand to avoid confusion.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, United Thai Nation party-listed MP, urged fellow MPs to vote for the bill to allow entertainment complexes with casinos in Thailand. He said that legalising casinos is long overdue and should promote tourism as well as stop the outflow of funds to neighbouring countries that already have such establishments.

“It’s time to legalise casinos. Please carefully study the report and the committee’s suggestions, and try to make it happen in this government’s term,” he said.

Of the 257 members attending the meeting, 255 approved the report and two abstained.

Second Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan, who chaired the meeting, announced at 8pm that the House of Representatives had approved the report.