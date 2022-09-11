Kanchanaburi’s glass skywalk now open to tourists

Officials said tourists will be allowed onto the walkway from Sunday onwards, though the numbers would be limited to no more than 120 persons per round.

From Mondays to Fridays, the walkway will be open for six hour-long rounds starting from 9am to noon and then again from 3pm to 6pm. There will be no 12pm to 3pm break on weekends and public holidays.

Tourists are required to buy a pair of special shoes for 60 baht each before they are allowed onto the all-glass walkway. However, they can take these shoes home with them.

The skywalk is part of a project to improve the landscape of the old town of Kanchanaburi and tackle the encroachment along the Kwae Noi and Kwae Yai rivers.