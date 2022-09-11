Bangkok’s ‘green lung’ – Bang Krachao – eyed for eco-tourism
Bang Krachao, the hidden oasis dubbed Bangkok’s “green lung”, is being eyed as a special zone for sustainable tourism.
Watcharee Churaksa, assistant director of Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), said details will be finalised this year before being proposed to the national tourism policy committee for consideration.
“In few months, a subcommittee will deliberate a plan on developing Bang Krachao as a new zone of sustainable tourism before the DASTA board studies it and seeks approval and funding from the Cabinet,” Watcharee said.
She added that DASTA also plans to nominate Bang Krachao for the “Green Destinations Top 100 Stories” chosen by the Netherlands’ Green Destinations Foundation soon. Chiang Khan and the old city of Nan were included in the last list issued in 2020.
Watcharee also said that DASTA has received funding from the
Thailand Science Research and Innovation to develop Bang Krachao as a sustainable tourism site in line with international standards.
Bang Krachao is an artificial island formed by a bend in the Chao Phraya River and a canal at its western end. It lies to the south of Bangkok in Samut Prakan’s Phra Phradaeng district.
She said the DASTA will work with communities in six subdistricts to promote six tours in Bang Krachao based on interest. They are:
• Green tour, in which visitors soak in the lush surroundings of Bang Krachao
• Tasting tour, in which visitors taste local delicacies at specific eateries and communities
• Dharma tour, which will take tourists to different temples
• Learn and play tour, in which visitors learn about the area’s environment
• Wellness tour, which will include healthcare services or a bicycle trip
• Following the footsteps of King Rama IX
She said DASTA will also promote two annual fairs that are unique to the area, namely the Mon community’s parade of swan and centipede flags and the giving of honey to monks, both of which are held in April.
Meanwhile, Samut Prakan deputy governor Chaipoj Jaroonpong said the provincial administration has set up a committee to develop tourism and promote Bang Krachao as the “new Venice of Thailand”.
Bang Krachao currently attracts some 100,000 visitors monthly, generating revenue of 8 million to 10 million baht. Chaipoj said 70 per cent of the visitors are Thai.