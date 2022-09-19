Thai tourism industry recovering with extra push from visa leniency

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) said on Sunday that recovery began in the middle of this year when the occupation rate in July rose sharply from June’s 38.2 per cent.

THA said most tourists are from Asia and the Middle East, followed by arrivals from western Europe.

“This has encouraged several hotels to start hiring new employees, so they can be trained in time for the high season [November to early March],” THA said. “Hotels that target mainly foreigners have also started reopening since July after several months of shutting down during the pandemic.”

According to THA’s statistics, a Thai tourist spends an average of 1.7 nights in hotel, compared to 3.3 nights by a foreign visitor. This makes foreigners a higher spending group.

THA said it expects to see more foreign arrivals from September onwards now that the lowered fee for Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa has gone into effect. From September 1, the fee for an LTR visa has been halved from 100,000 baht to 50,000 baht. This visa targets four groups of foreigners: the wealthy, retirees, those who want to work in Thailand and experts.

Up to four family members, including children no older than 20, can be included in the same visa.