Nok Air scraps Korat-Chiang Mai route in blow to Northeast province

Closure of the route comes after Nakhon Ratchasima’s governor called a September 16 meeting with Nok Air CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool but failed to persuade him to continue the service.

The low-cost carrier launched its first flight between Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai on August 2, using 86-seater Bombardier Q400 NextGen turboprop planes.

However, the service fell short of its target for commercial viability, with some flights carrying just nine passengers.