Unique Bangkok community offers visitors cultural and culinary treat for 10 days
Unseen cultural, art and architectural attractions, as well as food and beverages, are awaiting visitors during "Song Wat Week" at Song Wat community in Bangkok's Samphanthawong district from October 21 to 30.
Apart from the cultural heritage and unique architecture, the Song Wat community is also a home to a new generation of business operators who are ready to present undiscovered aspects to visitors.
"We intend to promote our community to become an area that inspires visitors," the activity organisers, who called themselves "Made in Song Wat”, said.
The organisers said visitors can witness spectacular artworks and architecture along Song Wat Road, while they can taste special foods and beverages during the two-week activity.
"Meanwhile hotels are ready to give a warm welcome to all visitors," the organisers said.
The organisers said "Song Wat Week Pass" at 1,196 baht per package also offers 10 coupons of discounts on foods and beverages, local products and hotel rooms at participating venues in the community.
"Meanwhile, package holders can join the "Song Wat Walking Tour"at the Play art house on October 22 and October 29 from 11am to 3pm," the organisers said, adding that the tour is limited to 10-15 participants per round.
In addition, people can exchange the package envelope for a cloth bag after using all 10 coupons, the organisers added.
Interested people can reserve Song Wat Week Pass from Friday (October 14) via "Made in Song Wat" Instagram and Line official account, or contact participating venues, namely Play art house, Mesa 312, Chata, FV BKK, Woodbrook and Luk Hostel.