Phang Nga’s Similan National Park closed for 3 days as monsoon blows in
Similan Islands National Park in Phang Nga will close to visitors from Sunday till Tuesday (October 16-18) to protect tourists from strong winds and waves.
The temporary closure comes just one day after the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation opened the Similan and Surin Islands for the post-monsoon season. However, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the Andaman coast over the next few days.
Only about 500 Thai and foreign tourists visited the national park on Saturday after some tour operators cancelled trips, said national park chief Rakchanok Phaenoi.
Tourists were able to reach Miang Island but continuous rain, strong wind and high waves prevented boats from taking visitors to Similan Island.
"For the safety of tourists' lives and property, Similan Islands National Park will be temporarily closed from October 16 to 18," Rakchanok said, adding that further announcements will be made if there are any changes to that plan.
Similan Islands National Park allows entry to a maximum 3,850 visitors per day – 3,325 people on day trips and 525 on diving expeditions.