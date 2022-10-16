Phang Nga’s Similan National Park closed for 3 days as monsoon blows in

Only about 500 Thai and foreign tourists visited the national park on Saturday after some tour operators cancelled trips, said national park chief Rakchanok Phaenoi.

Tourists were able to reach Miang Island but continuous rain, strong wind and high waves prevented boats from taking visitors to Similan Island.

"For the safety of tourists' lives and property, Similan Islands National Park will be temporarily closed from October 16 to 18," Rakchanok said, adding that further announcements will be made if there are any changes to that plan.