Kaeng Krachan National Park’s misty mountain emerges pristine after 3-month rehab

The mountain is part of Kaeng Krachan National Park, which is opening its doors after the rainy season.

The park was closed for three months to allow rehabilitation of the natural surroundings, said Yutthapol Angkinan, advisor to Natural Resources and Environment Minister.

Yutthapol was speaking to reporters as he led an inspection of the mountaintop in Kaeng Krachan district ahead of its reopening.