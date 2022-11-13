Mae Hong Son hotels fill up as sunflowers bloom in chilly weather

He said the number of foreign arrivals has also picked up since October, accounting for up to 30% of all tourists.

Urbanites are heading to Mae Hong Son not just to enjoy the cool, but to also admire the vast fields of Bua Tong or sunflowers at Doi Mae U Kho.

Other attractions include the Yunnan Rak Thai village, the stunning Wat Phrathat Doi Kong Mu and the Ban Klo Se Lo camping ground.