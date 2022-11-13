Mae Hong Son hotels fill up as sunflowers bloom in chilly weather
People are rushing up North to Mae Hong Son now that the mercury is dropping and flowers are starting to bloom.
Phanuwat Khadnak, the provincial tourism office chief, said his office surveyed hotels and resorts in the province's seven districts and found that most hotels and resorts are reporting up to 75% occupancy, which is far higher than in other times of the year.
He said the number of foreign arrivals has also picked up since October, accounting for up to 30% of all tourists.
Urbanites are heading to Mae Hong Son not just to enjoy the cool, but to also admire the vast fields of Bua Tong or sunflowers at Doi Mae U Kho.
Other attractions include the Yunnan Rak Thai village, the stunning Wat Phrathat Doi Kong Mu and the Ban Klo Se Lo camping ground.
Tourists can also enjoy spectacular sunsets over the so-called Pai Canyon and stunning sunrises from the Yun Lai Viewpoint, not to mention the many waterfalls and hot springs.